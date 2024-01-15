Oakland's Fruitvale District business owners hopeful for turnaround from crime-ridden 2023

Business owners in Oakland's Fruitvale District said despite the police department's recent pledge to increase patrols, crime remains a major challenge.

Dominic Prado opened his restaurant Tacos El Ultimo Baile in the Fruitvale District in 2022. But with less foot traffic in the area, he now relies on his taco truck and pop-ups for survival.

"2023 was dismal," said Prado.

He believes customers are afraid to visit Oakland because of crime.

"They want more police, they do want more police. They want more patrols," said Prado.

A Fruitvale business owner showed KPIX the gun he started carrying about two months ago after burglars broke into his store twice in 2023.

"When I go in the morning to work, I don't know if I will be able to go back to my family or not, maybe I get killed or shot. It's very, very bad," said the owner, who declined to provide his name due to safety concerns.

Last Tuesday, a worker at MSM Jewelry exchanged gunfire with two robbers.

"All of our neighbors have dealt with burglaries, whether they knocked the door down, broke the windows. There are no more ATMs in our stores. They stole all the ATMs out of the stores," said Monique Ramos, owner of Latinos Express.

Oakland police said violent crime in Area 4, which includes the Fruitvale District, went up by 31% in 2023 compared to 2022. In November, the department announced it would increase patrols in the district.

While some people are urging the mayor to declare a state of emergency, Prado is not convinced that will stop the crime.

"[Bringing in the National Guard is] not going to fix it," said Prado. "It may fix it temporarily. But in the long-term, are we better off as a community?"

Aside from more officers, Prado wants more intervention programs. He said he turned his life around after serving time in the late 90s for robberies. He agrees with the mayor's strategy to expand on Operation Ceasefire, which provides services and support for gang members and at-risk individuals.

"Increase the capacity with Ceasefire and engage these kids and give them something to live for, give them something before they throw their life away," said Prado.

He admits it'll be an uphill battle in the new year. He hopes customers will support them.

"Some of us are not going to make it, some have already left, and some want to shut down. So if you care about the fabric of the Latino community in Oakland and the East Bay, then you'll come down and support and get involved with what we're doing," said Prado.