Oakland Zoo's Halloween-themed 'Boo at the Zoo' event starts Saturday

OAKLAND – The Oakland Zoo's Halloween-themed "Boo at the Zoo" event kicks off this Saturday and will continue through the end of the month.

Boo at the Zoo Oakland Zoo

The family-friendly program at the zoo in the Oakland hills offers a scavenger hunt where people can look for animal trading cards. Finishers of the scavenger hunt will receive a limited-release trading card and a candy bar.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in costume as long as they are not inflatable costumes that can scare the zoo animals, and can enter a costume contest by tagging Oakland Zoo on social media. The winners will receive four tickets to the holiday Glowfari lantern festival at the zoo from November through January.

There will also be the following themed costume days:

10/22-10/24: Twinning

‍10/25-10/27: Monster Squad

10/28-10/30: Favorite Animal Friends

On Halloween, there is no specific theme for costumes.

Tickets must be reserved in advance for visits to the Zoo and attendance is limited. People can find out more about "Boo at the Zoo" and ticket options at the Oakland Zoo website.