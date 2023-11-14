Orphaned mountain lion cubs arrive at Oakland Zoo after mother killed by driver on I-280

OAKLAND – Two young mountain lion cubs who were found orphaned on the Peninsula were taken to the Oakland Zoo on Tuesday, after officials said their mother was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend.

According to a zoo statement, an adult female mountain lion was struck on Interstate 280 in the Hillsborough / Burlingame area on Saturday. Residents spotted two cubs alone near the area, prompting a search by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The cubs, both females, were found in the backyard of one of the reporting residents, the zoo said. Both kittens are about six to 10 weeks old, each weighing around five to five-and-a-half pounds.

"These cubs became orphans when their mother was struck by a car on a busy highway, a tragedy suffered by wildlife when safe passage across their natural territories isn't possible," Oakland Zoo CEO Nik Dehejia said.

Today, two young mountain lion cubs were brought to Oakland Zoo’s veterinary hospital. Sadly, the suspected mother of the two sisters was killed by a car. The orphaned cubs were found wandering near Burlingame, where they were picked up by @CaliforniaDFW.



Our veterinary team… pic.twitter.com/GZRsD3UmXK — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) November 14, 2023

When the cubs arrived, the zoo performed what was described as a "thorough" examination, which included virus testing, parasite treatment and bloodwork testing. Vital fluids were also given.

"Although underweight and dehydrated, they are showing no signs of extreme illness at this time," the zoo said in a statement Tuesday.

Staff at the zoo's veterinary hospital said they are awaiting tests to determine if the cubs are anemic and need blood transfusions. After being cleared from the ICU, the cubs will be moved to a holding area at the vet hospital, for weeks or possibly months, until CDFW finds a proper home.

"Our team will be caring for the cubs daily to restore them to full health and for their overall animal wellbeing," said Dr. Alex Herman, the zoo's vice president of veterinary services.

The cubs will not be able to return to the wild, since mountain lions typically need about two years with their mother to learn survival skills.

Zoo officials said the kittens are the 25th and 26th mountain lions rescued as part of their Rescue and Recovery Program for local wildlife in need.