2 wounded in weekend shootings in Oakland

OAKLAND – Oakland police are investigating multiple shootings that happened over the weekend.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation just after 3 a.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Grand Avenue. While on the way, officers were flagged down in the 1900 block of San Pablo Avenue by the victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Police said Monday morning the victim was listed in stable condition.

Officers responded to another ShotSpotter activation just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the 900 block of Stanford Avenue.

Arriving officers found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Police said Monday morning the victim is listed in stable condition.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oakland police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Pine Street. While on the way, officers were flagged down around 14th and Peralta streets and advised of a nearby shooting.

Officers located a shooting scene consisting of several struck vehicles as well as a struck residence. Police didn't locate any victims.

All three incidents are being investigated. Anyone with information can contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.