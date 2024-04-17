8 suspects in armed robberies involving tobacco products arrested in Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland have arrested eight suspects connected to recent armed robberies involving tobacco products, following a robbery of a delivery driver in the Oakland Hills early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., the driver was attempting to deliver the products at an establishment on the 7900 block of Mountain Boulevard when suspects in two vehicles pulled up. Police said the suspects, who were armed, were able to steal the products and left the area before officers arrived.

During the investigation, officers were able to link the Tuesday morning robbery to a series of tobacco-related robberies throughout the Bay Area, police said.

Tobacco products recovered after eight suspects were arrested in Oakland. Police said the suspects were arrested following a robbery in the Oakland Hills on April 16, 2024. Oakland Police Department

With the help of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, along with U.S. Marshals, investigators arrested eight suspects at a home in Oakland. Authorities were also able to recover the stolen tobacco products and two firearms.

Police did not reveal the suspects' identities. In an update Wednesday, police said the robberies remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the incidents are asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.