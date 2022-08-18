Oakland teen charged in violent San Francisco assault of 70-year-old woman

SAN FRANCISCO -- An 18-year-old Oakland teen was formally charged Thursday in the brutal assault of a 70-year-old Asian American woman who was beaten during July 31 robbery in the lobby of a San Francisco building.

Darryl Moore has been in custody in the East Bay along with two juveniles aged 13 and 11 years old for an unrelated crime.

Prosecutors said the youngsters also took part in the San Francisco assault and will be turned over to San Francisco juvenile authorities.

A 14-year-old wanted in both crimes remains at large.

"The brutal attack on Mrs. Ren was disturbing and heartbreaking," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a press release. "Attacks on vulnerable elders are unacceptable. We will hold the perpetrators accountable and do everything in our power to stop the violence and restore a sense of safety to the community."

Jenkins said Brooks has been charged with felony elder abuse, robbery in the first degree, first degree burglary, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and false imprisonment.

The juvenile charges will not be announced given the suspects ages.

Investigators said officers responded to calls of the assault and robbery inside the lobby of a building in the 100 block of Francisco Street at approximately 5:02 p.m. on July 31.

When officers arrived, the victim told them that she was standing in front of a building when she was approached by four suspects who began talking to her.

Due to a language barrier, the victim did not know what the suspects were saying. When the victim turned to enter the lobby of the building, the suspects were able to gain access to the building and followed her in.

While inside the building, the suspects physically attacked the woman -- beating and kicking her in the head before stealing the 70-year-old's property and fleeing the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify Moore and the three juveniles as suspects. On August 10, Milpitas police officers contacted Moore, the 13-year-old, and the 11-year-old suspects on an unrelated criminal matter and arrested them.