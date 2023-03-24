Oakland teachers stage walkout over ongoing contract negotiations

OAKLAND -- Teachers in Oakland plan to walk off the job Friday morning at more than a dozen schools.

Teachers claim the Oakland Unified School District has been engaging in "bad faith bargaining." In an attempt to pressure administrators, they are walking out at 14 middle and high schools.

The walkout began at 7:30 a.m. Shortly after that time outside Skyline High School, a handful of teachers could be seen picketing with signs. The walkout is apparently unauthorized by the teachers union.

Teachers plan to follow it with a rally and march to district headquarters. All of the affected schools will remain open during the walkout.