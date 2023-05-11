Oakland teacher strike reaches full week; parents find classroom alternatives

OAKLAND -- The Oakland teacher strike has already lasted a full week. And while the two sides are making progress, there is still no end in sight.

Oakland Unified School District attendance has been down by more than 95-percent across the district, and one group of parents and volunteers has set up a Solidarity School to offer parents a classroom alternative.

The classrooms don't look anything like what the students are used to, with art activities and Lego pieces laid out on picnic tables and blankets, but parents say they're grateful.

"I still have a job and I still have to work," said Cara Meredith, whose children attend OUSD schools, "so it really helped out for them to be able to take the kids for 3 and a half hours today."

Anna Veliel is the organizer of the make-shift school at Dimond Park in Oakland.

It's not affiliated with Oakland Unified in any way. She's a parent of a special needs child who is an OUSD student and said she wanted to organize something for parents who needed a place to take their kids during the day but don't want to cross the picket lines.

"70-percent of Oakland Unified School District kids are [from] low-income families," said Veliel. "They need to work but also want to stand in solidarity with these teachers because they're fighting for our kids and what our kids need. That's why this is so important to me."

Veliel and her family are actually one of those low-income families. She works full-time as an Instacart shopper.

"I am losing work. But this is more important? So important," Veliel said. "I can grind when it's over, right?"

Veliel started the school on Thursday, the first day of the strike, with only 2 other children showing up. But it has grown every day, with more than 60 kids showing up Wednesday, and almost a dozen volunteers, including OUSD teachers.

"[I'm here] just to help the parents," said Emma Spencer, a 7th grade teacher with OUSD. "The parents are organizing it, and I want to help with the kids and the families."

Community coming together to provide for those who need it most.

"I will keep this going every single day that this strike is on," said Veliel. "If it's to the very last day of school, we'll be here every day."

OUSD has sent out messages to parents saying they are still welcome to drop kids off at schools, although the classroom curriculum will be different than a typical school day.