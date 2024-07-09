Oakland street vendor shot during struggle with armed robber

An Oakland street vendor was shot during a robbery Saturday, police said.

Around 2:45 p.m., police received a report of a shooting on the 1700 block of 27th Avenue.

Officers arrived to the scene and found one person who was injured. The victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Police said the victim was working when someone approached them with a gun and demanded their belongings. The vendor handed over their belongings, but then tried to take the gun away.

During the struggle, the robber shot the vendor and fled the area. Police said the robber had a driver waiting for them nearby..

A witness told KPIX the person was an ice cream vendor.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-238-3426.