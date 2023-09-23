Oakland small businesses set to 'strike' next week to spotlight rising crime

OAKLAND -- More than 200 Oakland businesses are prepared to go on "strike" next week, closing up shop to march on a picket line in an effort to bring attention to how crime is hurting their bottom lines.

Last December, Nigel Jones opened up Calabash in uptown Oakland. He uses recipes he learned from his grandmother and serves dishes full of traditional flavors from Jamaica. His business has quickly declined over the past nine months.

"When we first opened, we were doing $4,000 to $5,000 a day. Now if I can get $2,000 a day, I'm happy," Jones said.

Jones sees the reason why just outside the doors of his restaurant. While KPIX was filming inside, a car became a target of a smash-and-grab break-in.

"We're in a situation where the crime is driving our customer base away," Jones said.

Crime is having an impact on many Oakland businesses. The owner of Le Cheval just announced he's closing his doors due to crime.

The strike will happen at Le Cheval on Tuesday.

Carl Chan, a Chinatown community leader is organizing the strike.

"If we don't do anything now, all of us will be facing the same issue -- closure, which we do not wish to see," Chan said.

"What we're trying to do is make everyone understand that it's a structural problem. Le Cheval is not closing because their food is not good, their cocktails are not tasty and their service is not excellent. That's not the case. Their customers are being terrorized," Jones added.

Businesses will be demanding two things: 1) funding and 2) to get state, county and other law enforcement agencies involved to bring order back to the streets of Oakland.

"We are fighting not just for Oakland businesses. We're fighting for our residents to have a comfortable, social and vibrant life," Jones said.

Jones is hopeful change will come soon as the community unites to take a stand against crime. He's holding on for as long as he can, not only to fulfill his dream of owning his own business but to also be a role model for others.