2 wounded, 2 detained in shooting at Oakland's Skyline High graduation

The graduation ceremony at Skyline High School in Oakland was marred by a shooting Thursday evening that left two adults wounded, and two people detained, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the school at about 7:42 p.m., said Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt.

Oakland Police Lt. Robert Trevino told reporters officers found two adults -- a male and a female -- with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, Trevino said.

Police respond to shooting at Skyline High School KPIX

The shooting occurred in the school, he said. It's located in the Oakland Hills at 12250 Skyline Blvd.

Oakland police said in a statement that two people were detained.

Witnesses who were at the event told KPIX they heard gunshots just as the ceremony was wrapping up. Trevino said it appeared multiple shots were fired.

He said detectives are looking into reports that there was some sort of dispute that led to the shooting but it appeared to be an isolated incident.

According to an Oakland information officer, the scene was cleared as of 10 p.m. but there was still a heavy police presence at the school.

The investigation is in its early stages, the Oakland police spokesman said.