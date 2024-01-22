Teen wounded by stray bullet at weekend sideshow in Oakland

Watch CBS News
OAKLAND – A teenage boy was hit by a stray bullet at an Oakland sideshow Sunday night but is in stable condition after someone drove him to the hospital, according to police.

At about 11 p.m., the Oakland Police Department was notified by hospital officials that they were treating a walk-in gunshot victim.

Officers were sent to the hospital, presumably to interview the victim, and learned that he was shot while watching a sideshow at 45th and Market streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD's Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 2:55 PM PST

