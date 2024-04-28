Oakland shooting victim dies shortly after making it to hospital

A gunshot victim walked into a local hospital and died Saturday, Oakland police said.

Officers were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. to the 6900 block of Hamilton Street after activation of the city's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.

Officers located a shooting scene and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, but weren't able to locate a victim, police said.

While at the scene, police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had walked into a local hospital and was declared dead shortly afterward.

The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of their family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.