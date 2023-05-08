2 people take themselves to hospital after being shot in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- Two people were shot in Oakland early Monday morning and police were looking for the gunman.

Oakland Police said officers responded just after midnight Monday to a ShotSpotter activation on the 5400 block of Foothill Boulevard in the Fairfax neighborhood of East Oakland, just after midnight Monday.

Officers arrived at the location and found evidence of a shooting scene, but no victims. Police said a short time later dispatchers received a call from a hospital reporting that two people brought themselves in with gunshot wounds. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

Bay Area News Group reported a man and a woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when the man in the driver's seat got into a dispute with another man standing outside the vehicle. According to the report, the man outside the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot the victims multiple times.

The suspect fled in a vehicle and despite his wounds, the man was able to drive himself and the woman to a hospital, the report said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

