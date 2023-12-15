Oakland school officials warn of fake kidnapping calls

Oakland public school officials are warning families to beware of phone calls claiming that their children have been kidnapped and are being held for ransom.

Two families this week received calls that students had been abducted, according to an email Friday citing Oakland Unified School District's Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Sondra Aguiera.

The caller even knew the names of the students, although in reality the children were in school and safe, the school district said.

The scheme first surfaced in November when there were "several instances" of the attempt to scam ransom payments from families, it said.

"During the school day, while students are in class, some families have received phone calls from strangers who claim to have kidnapped their child, and saying that they are holding them for ransom," the district said in a statement.

"The caller may even use a child's voice in the background saying something like, 'please don't let them hurt me,'" according to the district. "The caller then demands money in exchange for the child being released."

In every case, the alleged victim was safe in school, according to the school district.

Families that receive ransom demands should take down the phone number and any other information about the kidnappers, notify police and call their student's school to confirm that they are in class and safe, the school district said.