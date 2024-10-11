Round Table Pizza franchisee bucks trend, opens restaurant in Oakland's troubled Hegenberger corridor

An Oakland business is bucking a troubling trend in the city's Hegenberger corridor which has seen establishments close down because of crime concerns.

It was an exciting day for Anjam Singh and the city as people came together to celebrate Singh's new Round Table Pizza restaurant. Friday was the official grand opening and Singh says he's excited for the possibilities it brings.

"We are looking it as positive news for the community and for the city itself," said Singh.

The new restaurant is located inside Hegenberger Plaza in Oakland, an area that has struggled for years with crime and businesses leaving. It's the same plaza where Starbucks and In-N-Out shut down and where Raising Canes closed the dining room for drive-thru only.

Singh said he chose this location purposefully because he believes it still has potential.

"We stepped in to, a business owner as much as we can do, like, invest in the economy of the Oakland and so we feel good about it," said Singh.

Representatives from the police and fire departments and city officials showed up to welcome Singh to the neighborhood, including councilmember Treva Reid, who told us revitalizing this section of Oakland is one of her top priorities.

"This is the highest sales tax generating corridor in the entire city," said Reid. "We cannot allow this corridor to collapse. The investment of jobs and businesses and opportunity and growth, like this is a regional hub for like that type of economic vitality and development."

Reid says she is working closely with police and local business owners to make this area safer and better able to thrive.

Singh says he has taken safety precautions including making the restaurant take-out only and not accepting cash. Still, he has high hopes for what this area could soon become and is hopeful more business owners will follow in his footsteps.

"The area is still a work in progress. The area needs work still but I really hope you know the business environment will light up in this area because it definitely helps the community, helps the economy, helps Oakland," said Singh.