Oakland residents voice frustrations at canvassing event held by Mayor Thao

OAKLAND — Public safety was top of mind for everyone at a canvassing event held by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Saturday morning.

She along with workers and volunteers knocked on doors in West Oakland to survey residents, asking them what their biggest concerns are and how the city should fix those problems.

"I'm just heartbroken. I grew up here. It's not how it was when I was a kid. I'm scared to go to the corner store. I don't know when bullets are going to be flying," said 28-year-old Oakland resident Hali Fletcher. "I feel like my community has turned into a third-world country."

Fletcher said she witnessed a robbery that turned into murder last year. And more recently, she became a victim.

"I was at my graduation, and I was attacked and jumped by eight women," said Fletcher.

She came to Mayor Thao's event hoping to vent her frustration and offer some solutions. She wasn't alone.

"I don't know why they don't want to bring in the National Guards because we are at that point," said Oakland native Deborah, who declined to provide a last name.

The great-grandmother blamed the mayor and her firing of Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong for the worsening conditions.

"It's heartbreaking. I don't even recognize Oakland. I was born and raised here. And to see it deteriorate like this, and these so-called politicians keep coming in year after year, and it's worse," said Deborah.

Oakland police reported robbery is up 30 percent compared to the same period last year. Burglary went up by 42 percent. The East Bay Times reported as of Saturday morning, Oakland recorded 90 homicides — one more than the same period last year.

Mayor Thao said she is working hard to turn things around. The CHP sent in reinforcement officers, and the state is funding 300 cameras in Oakland to fight crime.

"Let's be very clear, these issues and problems, especially around crimes, it didn't happen overnight. This has been happening for many, many years. And so under the eight months that my administration has been in office, we have brought back the foot patrol officers, we have brought back our traffic unit," said Mayor Thao.

Her supporters are asking neighbors to give her some time.

"We're already acting with urgency, the mayor is working with multiple levels of government to bring in more resources," said Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas.

"There is hope. And I have hope and faith in Mayor Sheng Thao that she can pull all this together with her leadership. Now, it's going to take some time," Rev. Ken Chambers, president of Interfaith Council of Alameda County.

But many residents said they're running out of patience. They want results.

"I hear the mayor talk a lot, but I don't see a lot of action. And I'm sorry to say that. Less talk and more action for Oakland," said Fletcher.