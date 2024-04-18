Oakland police shoot, kill Sacramento homicide suspect

Officers shoot, kill homicide suspect from Sacramento at home in West Oakland

Officers shot and killed a homicide suspect from Sacramento in West Oakland Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of 16th Street where Sacramento police officers were conducting a homicide investigation, according to a press statement from Oakland police. Sacramento police notified Oakland police of its investigation and requested assistance in arresting the homicide suspect at a residence, OPD said.

Oakland police officers arrived, and as they began securing the area and requesting additional resources, the suspect emerged from the home with a firearm, according to police.

Officers opened fire, hitting the suspect. The officers began first aid until medics arrived but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave following department policy. The shooting was being investigated by the Oakland Police Department's homicide unit, internal affairs division, and the city's Community Police Review Agency.

The department said to ensure the integrity of the investigation, information about the shooting is limited at this time and additional details would be shared as the investigative process allows and in compliance with the law.