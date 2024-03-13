Oakland police send out alert about alarming trend in how robbers are targeting victims

The Oakland Police Department sent out an alert about an alarming trend.

Robberies are up by 32% so far this year and thieves are very specific about how and who they are going after.

Oakland police said they have seen an increase in smash and grabs, specifically targeting parked cars with drivers still inside their cars. One Oakland woman KPIX talked to said the thieves were quick and precise with how they carried out the crime.

Aria has lived in the Highland Park neighborhood all her life. She always felt safe. But she recently became a victim of a car theft and a smash and grab all within in month.

She wanted to conceal her identity but talked about how the robbery unfolded. She said the thieves spotted her on East 14th and followed her home.

"They slammed their brakes, and they also turned left with me," Aria said. "I thought it was a little strange, but I wasn't trying to think the worse of everyone so I was just maybe they missed their turn. Like that's normal."

But as she made another left, so did the black sedan that was following her. She shared video of when she pulled up on her driveway. The black car slows down behind her, the robber gets out of the car and smashes the passenger side window.

"The whole thing happened in 10 seconds," Aria said. "And I was screaming. I was honking and everything and I think I scared them away when I started honking because he looked startled. He jumped away and left in the getaway car."

They took off with her purse but luckily she wasn't injured. Aria immediately called police.

"It took a while to even get through the calling system," Aria said. "And when they did, they said that they had 200 pending calls ahead of me, but they did receive a lot of reports of the same suspects already."

Aria replayed the events over and over in her mind. Her one regret is being too trusting of others.

"Be more aware of your surroundings," she warned. "Trust no one. You might want to see the good in people but right now I don't think we should. Just run away and trust your gut."

OPD said it's investigating these crimes and sent additional officers to the areas that have experienced these robberies. Another victim shared a video of a separate incident near San Antonio Park.

The victim can be heard yelling at the robber to get out, but he comes around to the driver side to smash the window.

Aria said she doesn't feel safe anymore in Oakland.

"I haven't left at all by myself since that happened," Aria said. "I'm just waiting to fix my whole car situation and get everything settled with insurance, and I'm going to dip. I already told my parents, I got to go. I really don't feel safe."