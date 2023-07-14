Oakland police seize guns, fireworks in unlicensed smoke shop bust

Study links teen vaping and poor mental health New study finds link between teen vaping and poor mental health 05:10

OAKLAND – Officers seized firearms, including assault weapons, along with illegal fireworks, following a bust at an unlicensed tobacco shop in East Oakland on Thursday.

According to Oakland police, officers with the department's Alcohol Beverage and Tobacco Unit conducted an operation at a shop on the 5000 block of Bancroft Avenue.

During the operation, police said they found four firearms, two of which were assault weapons. Extended magazines were also found.

Police said illegal fireworks were also recovered, along with "multiple types" of narcotics, marijuana and flavored tobacco vapor products.

Items that Oakland Police said were seized from an unlicensed tobacco shop on the 5000 block of Bancroft on July 13, 2023. Oakland Police Department

Additional details about the seized items were not immediately available.

Flavored tobacco products were banned by the Oakland City Council in 2020. Last November, voters approved a ballot measure banning most flavored tobacco products statewide.

Police said Friday that no arrests were made but said the case was being referred to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for possible charges and the Oakland City Attorney's Office for additional actions.

Residents are urged to report sales of prohibited tobacco products and sales to minors to the ABAT complaint hotline, which can be reached at 510-777-8677.