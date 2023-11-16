Oakland police seek public's help in finding missing at-risk boy

Oakland police are seeking public assistance to find an at-risk boy who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Hector Panjoj, 12, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Park Boulevard. He was wearing a black sweater, gray jeans and red socks, police said.

Panjoj is a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. His family said he is in good mental and physical condition, according to police.

Those with knowledge or information of Panjoj's whereabouts are urged to call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.