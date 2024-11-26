Oakland police seek public's help in fatal shooting of young woman last July

Police in Oakland are asking for help from the community in solving the homicide of a young woman in July.

Juliette (Ju-Let) Harris, 24, also went by the name of Jewels, according to police. She was fatally shot just after 2 a.m. on July 25 of this year in the 2000 block of International Boulevard. Officers arrived and found Harris lying in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oakland fatal shooting victim Juliette Harris and suspect vehicle. Oakland Police Department

Police released an image of the victim as well as images of a vehicle they believe to be connected to the homicide. The car is a white, four-door Toyota Corolla with a spoiler, tinted windows and missing hubcaps on the rear driver's and front passenger's sides.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Oakland Police at (510) 238-3821.