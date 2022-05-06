Oakland police seek help locating missing 74-year-old woman

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are asking for the public's help finding a 74-year-old San Francisco woman who went missing in Oakland early Friday morning.

Millow Bradford was last seen around 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue, near Alta Bates Summit Medical Center. She is at risk due to dementia, her family told police.

Missing SF woman Millow Bradford Oakland Police Department

Bradford was wearing a multi-colored knit cap with a fuzzy ball on the top, blue jeans, black crocs and dark brown distressed jacket, according to police.

Bradford is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. She frequently uses public transit, police said.

Anyone with information about Bradford's location is asked to please call the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.