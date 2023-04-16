Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland police seek help identifying suspect in home invasion sexual assault

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:34

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland  are asking for the public's help in investigating a sexual assault and burglary that occurred last Wednesday.

Police are looking for a man who entered a house in the 100 block of Monte Cresta Avenue through an unlocked window about 3 a.m. April 12 and sexually assaulted the sleeping victim.

The man was described as Black, in his 20s, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. He had a muscular build, medium complexion, short black hair and a black goatee, police said.

The man wore glasses and a white sweatshirt and had a tattoo, "Fear no Evil,"  across his upper back, police said.   

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 507-6560.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 7:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.