Oakland police seek help finding missing 57-year-old woman with dementia

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 57-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen Saturday.

Police said Penny Parker was last seen walking in the 400 block of Oakland Avenue. She uses a walking cane that has red and yellow tape toward the bottom, according to police.

Penny Parker, 57, was reported missing to Oakland police. Parker, who is at risk due to early onset dementia, was last seen in the 400 block of Oakland Avenue in the city on Sept. 2, 2023. Oakland Police Department

Parker is described as a black woman standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has short salt and pepper hair and brown eyes, police said.

Besides early onset dementia, Parker has poor physical condition, police said.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Oakland police at (510) 238-3641.