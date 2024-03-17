Watch CBS News
Oakland police searching for attempted burglars who crashed into business

By Jose Fabian

Oakland police said a driver crashed into a business as part of an attempted burglary on Saturday morning. 

Just before 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Broadway for reports of an attempted commercial burglary. 

Police said a driver crashed into the large glass windows of a business in an attempt to gain entry. The glass shattered, but they were not able to get inside. 

According to police, they suspect four or five people were in the vehicle, which was left behind. 

The attempted burglars left the scene before police arrived. Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at 510-238-3951.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 8:49 AM PDT

