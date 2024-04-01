Oakland police searching for 2 drivers in deadly hit-and-run

OAKLAND — A person walking in Oakland was killed early Monday morning after being struck by two cars, police said.

Around 6 a.m., a driver hit someone who was crossing the intersection of 98th Avenue and San Leandro Street.

The victim was then struck by a second driver. Both drivers left the scene, police said.

Investigators are now searching for both of them.

There is a reward of $10,000 being offered by police and crime stoppers for any information leading to the arrest of the drivers.