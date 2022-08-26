Update: Oakland police say 9-year-old boy found safe
OAKLAND -- A 9-year-old boy who went missing Thursday afternoon in Oakland has been found safe, according to police.
Juanaeh Newton was reported missing around 1:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. He was wearing a pink colored T-shirt with dinosaurs on the front, blue jeans and black Jordan brand shoes.
Police said Juanaeh was at risk due to his age.
