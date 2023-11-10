Oakland police pursuit of suspected carjackers ends with 4 detained in Union City

4 suspects in custody after vehicle pursuit, foot chase through the East Bay

4 suspects in custody after vehicle pursuit, foot chase through the East Bay

4 suspects in custody after vehicle pursuit, foot chase through the East Bay

UNION CITY -- A police chase of a suspected carjacking vehicle through the East Bay led to a manhunt in Union City Friday afternoon ended with four people in custody.

In a pursuit that reportedly began in Oakland, police officers pursued from the air and on the ground at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Just before 1 p.m. Friday, Oakland police officers observed an armed carjacking vehicle in the area of E. 12th Street and 49th Avenue.

OPD's helicopter (ARGUS) followed the vehicle for about an hour through the cities of Oakland, San Leandro and Hayward into Union City before the vehicle stopped in the 2200 block of Mann Avenue in Union City.

Chopper video showed several people jumping out and ring into a house near Mann Avenue and Skylark. Aerial video showed police officers making several arrests. Oakland police said four individuals were detained by Union City and Hayward officers.

At one point, people who appeared to be bystanders got physical officers and were also seen getting taken into police custody. No additional details have been provided by police.

The incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact OPD's Robbery Unit at (510) 238-3426.