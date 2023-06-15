Oakland police pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash, arrest

OAKLAND -- A police chase of an allegedly carjacked vehicle late Wednesday afternoon lasted about 40 minutes before it ended with a collision and the suspect in custody.

According to police, just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oakland police officers observed the carjacking of a vehicle in the area of Avenal Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. OPD's helicopter followed the vehicle throughout the city of Oakland for approximately 40 minutes and coordinated with patrol cars on the ground before the vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

Oakland carjacking suspect in custody. CBS

Police said the driver of the carjacked vehicle fled on foot, but officers were quickly able to take the individual into custody. Chopper footage showed police take a second person into custody, but authorities provided no information regarding that suspect.

Police noted the occupant of the vehicle that was hit was not injured and did not require medical attention.

Authorities said the incident remains under an active investigation. No further details were available currently. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3326.