Oakland police officer charged with courtroom perjury, bribery; 125 homicide cases under review

OAKLAND -- A veteran Oakland police officer has been charged with committing perjury and bribery during a 2016 murder trial, forcing prosecutors to review the 125 homicide cases he was involved as an investigator.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Y. Price announced that charges were filed Tuesday against Officer Phong Tran for committing perjury on the stand.

Tran was charged with two felony counts of perjury under oath and for lying under oath during a murder trial in 2016 and at a preliminary hearing in 2014.

He was also been charged with felony subordination of perjury under oath, felony bribery of a witness and felony attempted bribery of a witness.

"Lying and manipulating a witness are serious violations of the public trust, and Officer Tran will be held accountable," Price said in a news release. "When the integrity of a conviction is at issue in one case, it raises questions in every other case that officer has investigated. The people of Alameda County need to have confidence in the criminal justice system, and these charges are a step forward toward regaining that trust."

In the wake of the charges, prosecutors say they will review at least 125 cases that Tran investigated in his capacity as a homicide detective.

The Northern California Innocence Project has agreed to assist the office with the review of each case to assess the impact of Tran's misconduct.

The Oakland Police Officers' Association responded quickly to the charges, expressing anger over what it called "baseless" charges as well as confidence that Tran will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

"This case is not about seeking justice or ensuring public safety," OPOA President Barry Donelan said in a statement. "Rather, it appears to be an attempt by District Attorney Pamela Price to undermine the credibility of dedicated public servants and facilitate the release of convicted murderers. Such actions will undoubtedly jeopardize the safety of Oakland and Alameda County residents."

During the 2016 trial for the murder of Charles Butler, who was killed in 2011, Tran testified under oath that he did not previously know a key witness. However, after two men were convicted of the murder, Price claims Tran admitted that he had known the witness and had sometimes provided her with cash payments from his own money.

Price also claims the witness was not a witness at all, and that Tran asked her to testify against the two defendants. The officer and the woman had allegedly met in 2011, approximately six months prior to Butler's murder.

Tran's payments to the witness were not disclosed to the prosecution or defense before or after the 2016 murder trial. The convictions of the two defendants were vacated in 2022, which Price says came as a direct result of Tran's misconduct. Both men spent 10 years behind bars prior to their release.

Tran is also charged with attempted bribery of another witness in the same murder case. The witness refused Tran's requests for "help" in identifying a suspect in exchange for help in her son's criminal case. The witness did not deviate from her original testimony.

Tran's attorney, Andrew M. Ganz, released a statement slamming Price over the charges.

"The DA treats murderers like heroes, looking for every possible excuse to keep them out of jail," said Ganz. "Yet, real heroes such as Oakland Homicide Detective Tran – who has dedicated and risked his life to try to keep the city safe – are treated like criminals. He is being prosecuted for having the audacity to investigate, arrest and bring to justice the killers who terrorize Oakland."