Oakland police looking for man suspected in ATM 'skimmer' scam

OAKLAND - Oakland police are asking for help from the community in identifying a man who is suspected to have installed an ATM skimmer on July 16th at a 7-Eleven on Grand Avenue.

Video surveillance shows an individual applying what appears to be a device known as a "skimmer" on the location's credit card machine inside the store.

A skimmer is a machine that is installed on a credit/debit card reader and collects a person's card number and pin information. Often, these devices are found at ATMs and gas stations. Although skimmers can be hard to spot, it's possible to identify the device by doing a visual and physical inspection.

Two other skimmer devices were located at 303 Hegenberger Road on January 10th and April 21st. Several were also discovered by Petaluma police earlier this month.

The Oakland Police Department is urging community members to be aware of their surroundings at all times. To reduce risk, check for any loose parts between the reader and the panel underneath it. Skimmers are often placed on top of the actual card reader and usually do not fit correctly.

If you visited this 7-Eleven location between July 16th and July 17th, and made purchases using a credit or debit card, you are advised to check with your bank for fraudulent activity.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Departments General Crimes investigators at (510) 238-3728.