Oakland police investigating shooting that injured 1 in Hegenberger Corridor

A person was shot Sunday in East Oakland, according to police.

Just before 2 p.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of Hegenberger Road to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but did not locate any victims physically struck by gunfire.

Shortly thereafter, officers learned of a gunshot wound victim who self-transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

Officers are continuing their preliminary investigation, Oakland Police said.

No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the felony assault unit at the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3426.