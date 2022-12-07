Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland police investigating possible stabbing near Skyline high school

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 07:40

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Officers are investigating a possible stabbing near an Oakland high school that occurred Wednesday, Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced.

The OPD received reports of a stabbing near Skyline High School on the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m.

Oakland Skyline HS stabbing investigation
Oakland Skyline HS stabbing investigation. CBS

First responders arrived and found one victim suffering from a stab wound. They took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There were no further details, according to the OPD.

Chopper 5 footage showed at least a half dozen Oakland police units parked at the school. The grounds appeared to be on lockdown with a fence gate being opened and closed to allow vehicles to leave the school parking area.

Anyone with information was asked to contact OPD Felony Assault (510) 238-3426.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 12:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.