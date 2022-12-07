Oakland police investigating possible stabbing near Skyline high school

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Officers are investigating a possible stabbing near an Oakland high school that occurred Wednesday, Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced.

The OPD received reports of a stabbing near Skyline High School on the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m.

Oakland Skyline HS stabbing investigation. CBS

First responders arrived and found one victim suffering from a stab wound. They took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There were no further details, according to the OPD.

Chopper 5 footage showed at least a half dozen Oakland police units parked at the school. The grounds appeared to be on lockdown with a fence gate being opened and closed to allow vehicles to leave the school parking area.

Anyone with information was asked to contact OPD Felony Assault (510) 238-3426.