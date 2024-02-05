Oakland police investigating hit-and-run on International Boulevard that killed 73-year-old

OAKLAND — Oakland police said a 73-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on International Boulevard Monday afternoon.

The man was crossing the street at International Boulevard and 95th Avenue around 12:45 p.m. when he was struck.

Police said a driver in a light-colored vehicle, heading eastbound, hit the man and then fled the scene.

The 73-year-old died at the scene from his injuries.

According to police, investigators do not yet know if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-777-8750.