Oakland police ask for public's help finding missing 15-year-old girl

By CBSNews.com CBSNews.com

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Lauren "Eunice" Byias was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday walking near the MacArthur BART station while wearing a white jogger suit and tennis shoes, according to police.

The police department posted about the missing girl on its social media accounts Tuesday afternoon.

She is described as a Black girl with a medium complexion, standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

