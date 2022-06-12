Oakland police gun buy-back takes in 131 firearms

OAKLAND -- Oakland Police Department's "Guns to Gardens" gun buy-back on Saturday netted 131 surrendered firearms, the OPD said.

The firearms will all be repurposed and forged into gardening tools to help beautify the City of Oakland.

Participants brought in pistols, shotguns, rifles and even an AK-47 and a "Tommy gun," OPD said.

Folks who surrendered their gun received a gift card worth between $100 and $300, depending on the firearm. In all, OPD said they handed out over $10,000 in gift cards.

This was the first time in "nearly a decade" that the Oakland Police Department had hosted such an event, they said.

The event took place at At Thy Word Ministries on International Boulevard.