Oakland police incident with man who brandished firearm shuts down I-880 Sunday night

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating an incident Sunday night involving an apparently armed man who fled onto the I-880, forcing authorities to shut the freeway down.

The Oakland Police Department issued a press release regarding the investigation Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened Sunday evening just before 10 p.m. in the area of 66th Avenue and Coliseum Way. Police said passing officers allegedly saw an individual brandish a firearm at them near that intersection.

The individual proceeded to flee on foot, running onto I-880 where they laid down on the center median between the southbound and northbound lanes of traffic. The California Highway Patrol was forced to shut down I-880 traffic in both directions between the High Street and Hegenberger Road exits.

CHP patrol car at incident CBS

Police began negotiating with the individual, who initially refused to comply with officer commands. However, after an hour, the individual surrendered to police and was taken into custody without further incident.

While paramedics were on the scene, the individual declined medical treatment. The person has not been identified by authorities, nor did police say what charges they could be facing or if a firearm was recovered.



Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3426.