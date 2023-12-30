Oakland Police Commission sets March 1 deadline to submit candidates for chief

OAKLAND -- The Oakland Police Commission on Saturday issued a statement regarding the ongoing search of the new chief of police for the city.

Following Mayor Sheng Thao's dismissal of the chief of police candidates on Dec. 27, the Oakland Police Commission initiated a new Chief Search Hiring Process via the Chief Search Ad Hoc.

They have agreed to a timeline between Jan. 1-31 for open recruitment, Feb. 1-29 as the evaluation period and by March 1 to have the final names sent to the mayor.

Due to the confidentiality of applicants who may be presently employed, the commission advises they will be observing a media blackout.

While they are determined to find the most suitable candidate, the hiring decision remains the mayor's.