Police chase from American Canyon to Oakland ends with 2 arrests

A police chase from American Canyon to Oakland Friday morning ended in the arrest of two people, authorities said.

Oakland Police said on social media that a tactical team and patrol officers converged at 62nd Ave. and International Blvd. at the end of the chase and arrested one suspect. A firearm was recovered and officers were searching for a second suspect.

A follow-up post a few minutes later indicated the second suspect had also been taken into custody.

Oakland Police said additional details about the incident would be provided by American Canyon Police.

