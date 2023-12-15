Watch CBS News
Crime

Police chase from American Canyon to Oakland ends with 2 arrests

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/15/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/15/23 08:31

A police chase from American Canyon to Oakland Friday morning ended in the arrest of two people, authorities said.

Oakland Police said on social media that a tactical team and patrol officers converged at 62nd Ave. and International Blvd. at the end of the chase and arrested one suspect. A firearm was recovered and officers were searching for a second suspect. 

A follow-up post a few minutes later indicated the second suspect had also been taken into custody.

Oakland Police said additional details about the incident would be provided by American Canyon Police.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 10:07 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.