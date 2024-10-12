Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Oakland police ask help finding missing teenage boy

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 10-12-2024
PIX Now morning edition 10-12-2024 10:37

Oakland police are asking for help to locate a male teenager who went missing two weeks ago.

Ezequias Francisco Macario Jr.,14, was last seen on Sept. 27, 2024, at the 3400 block of San Leandro Street, Oakland.

Police describe Macario as a Latino standing 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes. He weighed 95 pounds when he went missing.

It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information about Macario's whereabouts may call Oakland police at (510) 238-3641.

