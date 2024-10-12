Oakland police ask help finding missing teenage boy

Oakland police are asking for help to locate a male teenager who went missing two weeks ago.

Ezequias Francisco Macario Jr.,14, was last seen on Sept. 27, 2024, at the 3400 block of San Leandro Street, Oakland.

OPD continues to search for Ongoing #Missing Person Ezequias Francisco Macario Jr.



He was born in Feb. 2010.



If you have any info call 510-238-3641. pic.twitter.com/5xDnvjagxQ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 12, 2024

Police describe Macario as a Latino standing 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes. He weighed 95 pounds when he went missing.

It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information about Macario's whereabouts may call Oakland police at (510) 238-3641.