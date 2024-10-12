Oakland police ask help finding missing teenage boy
Oakland police are asking for help to locate a male teenager who went missing two weeks ago.
Ezequias Francisco Macario Jr.,14, was last seen on Sept. 27, 2024, at the 3400 block of San Leandro Street, Oakland.
Police describe Macario as a Latino standing 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes. He weighed 95 pounds when he went missing.
It is unknown what he was last wearing.
Anyone with information about Macario's whereabouts may call Oakland police at (510) 238-3641.