Oakland police ask for help in search for car related to kidnapping

OAKLAND (BCN) - The Oakland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that is suspected to be involved in a kidnapping.

The request comes from the investigation of a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday.

The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women entered the same vehicle and fled the area.

The vehicle is described as an older gray four-door Honda with a rear paper plate of 50089342.

Police activated a Special Victims Section Call-Out in response to the incident.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641.