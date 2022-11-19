Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland police ask for help in search for car related to kidnapping

/ CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND (BCN) - The Oakland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that is suspected to be involved in a kidnapping.

The request comes from the investigation of a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday.

The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women entered the same vehicle and fled the area.

The vehicle is described as an older gray four-door Honda with a rear paper plate of 50089342.

Police activated a Special Victims Section Call-Out in response to the incident.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641. 

First published on November 19, 2022 / 10:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.