Oakland police ask for help in finding missing 11-year-old girl
OAKLAND -- Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl who was last seen early Thursday afternoon.
Guadalupe Barrientos-Delgado was last seen around 12:45 p.m. in the area of the 2300 block of East 15th Street.
She is described as a Hispanic girl standing about 5 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans and possibly a gray hooded sweatshirt with a pink logo, police said.
Anyone with information about Guadalupe's whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.
