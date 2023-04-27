Watch CBS News
Oakland police ask for help in finding missing 11-year-old girl

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl who was last seen early Thursday afternoon.

Guadalupe Barrientos-Delgado was last seen around 12:45 p.m. in the area of the 2300 block of East 15th Street.

She is described as a Hispanic girl standing about 5 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans and possibly a gray hooded sweatshirt with a pink logo, police said.

Anyone with information about Guadalupe's whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.

