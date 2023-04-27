Oakland police ask for help in finding missing 11-year-old girl

OAKLAND -- Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl who was last seen early Thursday afternoon.

Guadalupe Barrientos-Delgado was last seen around 12:45 p.m. in the area of the 2300 block of East 15th Street.

Missing Person Guadalupe Barrientos-Delgado: At Risk Due to Age



Last seen on 4/27/23 at 12:45 PM, in the 2300 block of E. 15th St, wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans, and possibly a grey hoodie with a pink logo.



Please notify the OPD Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641. pic.twitter.com/AZHedkhTuW — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 27, 2023

She is described as a Hispanic girl standing about 5 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans and possibly a gray hooded sweatshirt with a pink logo, police said.

Anyone with information about Guadalupe's whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.