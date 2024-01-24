Oakland police arrest suspect in alleged child kidnapping Tuesday afternoon

Oakland officers arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a child in the city's Highland neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 3 p.m., officers were alerted to a report of a kidnapping in the 900 block of 85th Avenue.

Upon arrival, they talked to a victim who reported her vehicle was taken by an unknown male, and that her 2-year-old child was inside the car.

Officers later found the child safe in San Leandro and a 34-year-old Concord man was arrested, police said.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3641.