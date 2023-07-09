Oakland police arrest 4, seize weapons in latest illegal casino bust

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland arrested four people and seized three firearms this past week when executing a search warrant at a suspected illegal casino.

Police searched the alleged illegal casino on Wednesday, located in the 2300 block of East 16th Street, near the Fruitvale neighborhood.

Guns seized in Oakland casino bust. Oakland Police Department

Police said one of the guns was an assault rifle that had multiple extended magazines. They also seized an undisclosed amount of cash and gambling machines.

The Oakland Police Department have busted three other underground gambling operations in the area over the past two years.