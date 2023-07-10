Oakland police activity shuts down stretch of MacArthur Boulevard

OAKLAND -- Oakland police were asking people to avoid the 50 block of MacArthur Boulevard Monday as they investigated reports of a shooting.

Video from the CBS News Bay Area chopper showed at least 10 police vehicles at the Piedmont Place motel, which is located MacArthur Blvd. as well as Fairmount and Santa Clara avenues, a few blocks from the Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center.

According to the Oakland Police Department, they received multiple calls about the shooting just after 1:30 p.m.

Officers found evidence of shots being fired, but they did not find anyone who had been shot.

Police said they detained one person with a BB gun, but they released that person after determining they were not involved.

As of 5:30 p.m., police had not made any arrests or found anyone injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details emerge.