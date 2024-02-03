Oakland poets who met 20 years ago up for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at Grammys

Oakland poets who met 20 years ago now up for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at Grammys

Oakland poets who met 20 years ago now up for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at Grammys

A meeting between two Oakland artists 20 years ago led to a deep friendship and Grammy-nominated poetry.

Shawn William and Prentice Powell were both born and raised in Oakland. They met at a poetry slam 20 years ago, and since then, they have developed a deep friendship. Their poetry centers around brotherhood and what it means to grow up as a Black male in America.

Now, they are up for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at the Grammys.

With no studio, big budget, or marketing team, they recorded an album, and it won a Grammy nomination for best spoken word poetry.

"The album is a — It's basically an emotional rollercoaster," William said.

"It's our story. That's the thing about being a Black male. Whatever I say, that is the experience of a Black male, because I am one," Powell added.

For the two Oakland natives, the nominated poems are a celebration of brotherhood, but it's also a testimony to what it's like to grow up as a Black man in America. The album was recorded live in one take in front of an audience at an Oakland restaurant.

The videographer, Matt Forbes, donated his time to the project.

"It's a journey. It's so much more than a collection of poems. It's 20 years of friendship. It's a documentation of our failures, of our success, our joy. It's a representation of our growth," Forbes said. "It's mental health. It's healing."

The one-hour-long recording is called for your consideration '24. William and Powell are attending the awards ceremony.

"We're just going to enjoy it. Excited to bring it all in. I'm still just — It's still just hitting me right now," William said.

"At this point, we know it's out of our hands. There's no more work we can do to promote the album. We're just reaping the benefits at this point," Powell said.

It's been a beautiful experience for two local artists who intend to bring back the Grammy gold.