3 wounded in separate nighttime shootings in Oakland

Coping with the surge of violence on Oakland streets

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating after three people were wounded following two separate shootings in the city on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 2200 block of 62nd Avenue in East Oakland on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but did not find any victims.

A short time later, a local hospital notified police that two people arrived with gunshot wounds and were being treated. Investigators determined that the victims were injured in the 62nd Avenue shooting.

Police said Saturday that one of the victims is in critical, but stable condition while the other victim is in stable condition.

Officers were also called to a shooting on the 1900 block of Telegraph Avenue in downtown Oakland around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police did not find a victim but found evidence of the shooting. The victim was found at a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound a short time later.

As of Saturday, the victim of the Telegraph Avenue shooting was listed in stable condition, according to officers.

Information about potential suspects in the shootings was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault unit at 510-238-3426.