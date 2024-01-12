Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland police seek driver, offer $10K reward after woman killed during New Year's sideshow

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 1/12/24
PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 1/12/24 07:07

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are offering a $10,000 reward as they search for a driver who hit and killed a woman during a sideshow early on New Year's Day.

Officers said the driver struck the woman on the 4200 block of International Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. on January 1. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Antoinette Matthews of Stockton, was taken to a hospital where she died.

A preliminary investigation determined that Matthews was on the sidewalk when the driver, who was performing "donuts," traveled off the roadway and struck her. The driver then fled the scene.

On Friday, police released photos of the vehicle, described as a black Ford Mustang.

oakland-sideshow-suspect-011224.jpg
Photos of a vehicle believed to be a black Ford Mustang, possibly linked to a hit-and-run during a sideshow on the 4200 block of International Boulevard in Oakland on January 1, 2024. Oakland Police Department

Police, along with Crime Stoppers of Oakland, are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect vehicle or who may have additional information is asked to call the department's Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 1:14 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.