Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland officials respond to standoff with murder suspect, explosion at same motel

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Friday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Friday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:28

OAKLAND – A roughly two-hour standoff in Oakland with a suspect in a killing ended with an arrest Friday morning, but not before firefighters paid a visit to the scene, police said.

Police responded just after 7:45 a.m. to the Motel 6 at 1801 Embarcadero after officers saw the suspect. The person was wanted in connection with a slaying in Oakland, according to police.

Officers arrested the suspect at about 9:40 a.m., about 30 minutes after Oakland firefighters were called about a fire at the motel.

The call came in at 9:12 a.m. after a butane canister caught fire and exploded inside a suitcase in a room, fire spokesperson Michael Hunt said.

The occupant of the room was able to put out the fire, but the person suffered minor burns and went to a hospital for treatment, Hunt said.

Fire officials deemed the fire accidental. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 4:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.