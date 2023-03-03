Oakland officials respond to standoff with murder suspect, explosion at same motel

OAKLAND – A roughly two-hour standoff in Oakland with a suspect in a killing ended with an arrest Friday morning, but not before firefighters paid a visit to the scene, police said.

Police responded just after 7:45 a.m. to the Motel 6 at 1801 Embarcadero after officers saw the suspect. The person was wanted in connection with a slaying in Oakland, according to police.

Officers arrested the suspect at about 9:40 a.m., about 30 minutes after Oakland firefighters were called about a fire at the motel.

The call came in at 9:12 a.m. after a butane canister caught fire and exploded inside a suitcase in a room, fire spokesperson Michael Hunt said.

The occupant of the room was able to put out the fire, but the person suffered minor burns and went to a hospital for treatment, Hunt said.

Fire officials deemed the fire accidental.